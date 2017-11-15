Manhunt for Armed Suspect in Mobile County Sends Two Schools Into Lockdown

J.B. BIUNNO By and Published: Updated:

EIGHT MILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Blount High School and Indian Springs Elementary School in Mobile County are both on lockdown due to police activity in the area.

Prichard Police are searching for an armed suspect in the area near Lott Road and University Boulevard.

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office and Mobile Police are assisting with the search.  A drone is being used for an aerial search of the area.

Mobile Police chased the suspect into Prichard Police jurisdiction, according to Melanie Baldwin, spokeswoman for the City of Prichard.

Baldwin described the suspect as some kind of “escapee” but could not provide any further details.

This is a developing story. We’ll update this page as we get new information.

