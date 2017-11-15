Man Air-Lifted After Falling From Tree Stand

By Published:

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — One man remains in the hospital Wednesday night after falling from a tree stand in Baldwin County.

The county’s dispatch center says it happened just after 2PM off Highway 112 and Duck Road.

Crews were out searching for the man for over an hour and a half.

A dispatch center supervisor says he was air-lifted to a local hospital.

The Ronsinton, Gateswood and Sticks River volunteer fire departments responded.

There’s no word on the man’s condition and just how high he fell from.

 

