It was a fine day in Foley, on County Road 55, where I visited the 6th graders at Magnolia School. Outside it was sunshine and cirrus clouds. Inside it was science fun. They’ve been studying science and weather and they know their weather instruments. Some of my camera and experiment assistants were Refujio, Jeremy, Hannah, Vivian, Cayden and Ashley. They and all their classmates get the “Alan Sealls of Approval.”

Alan Sealls, News 5