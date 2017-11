President Trump delivers statement after returning from tour of Asia

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Latest on President Donald Trump (all times local):

4:05 p.m.

President Donald Trump says the U.S. and China agree that a “freeze-for-freeze” agreement with North Korea is not acceptable.

Trump was referring to a proposal, backed by both China and Russia, whereby the North would freeze its nuclear program in exchange for the U.S. and South Korea stopping military drills.

Trump said Wednesday that Chinese President Xi Jinping recognizes that a nuclear North Korea is a “grave threat.” He says, “We agreed that we would not accept a so-called freeze-for-freeze agreement like those that have consistently failed in the past.”

China has not made a public disavowal of its past proposal.

Trump says the goal is to “denuclearize” North Korea.

He says time is running out and the U.S. has made clear “all options remain on the table.”

3:50 p.m.

President Donald Trump says he’ll work “as fast as possible” to eliminate sizable trade deficits with U.S. trading partners.

Trump said Wednesday that a key goal of his just-concluded Asia trip was to insist on fair and reciprocal trade. He says it’s “unacceptable” that the U.S. trade deficit with other nations stands at about $800 billion a year.

Trump says, “We are going to start whittling that down as fast as possible.” He did not say how he planned to achieve that goal.

Trump is recapping what he says are the successes of his nearly two-week trip to Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam and the Philippines.

3:40 p.m.

President Donald Trump says his trip to Asia showed that America’s “standing in the world has never been stronger.”

Trump spoke Wednesday from the White House about his five-country Asian tour. He says he wants to update the nation on his “tremendous success.”

Trump is calling the trip “historic” and says the United States was treated with “incredible warmth, hospitality and most importantly respect.”

2:10 p.m.

President Donald Trump is planning to deliver a statement from the White House on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m., following his lengthy tour of Asia.

The president previewed his comments before departing the Philippines, telling reporters he would make a “major statement” about trade and his work to counter the North Korean nuclear threat.

The president arrived in Washington late Tuesday after a nearly two-week trip to Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam and the Philippines.

Trump called his trip to Asia “tremendously successful.”