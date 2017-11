JACKSON, Alabama (WKRG) – The Jackson Police Department confirms to News 5 that the body of an infant was discovered in the trunk of a car Tuesday afternoon. Deputy Chief Richard Harvey says officers discovered the child during a traffic stop on Highway 43.

One person is in custody and charges are pending.

The age of the child and cause of death remain unknown at this time.

WKRG is working on gathering more details on this breaking news.