Grand Bay Man Accused in Rape, Death of Infant Daughter in Tennessee

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN/WKRG) – A man from Grand Bay, who was arrested in Tennessee, was charged in the sexual assault and death of his 9-month-old daughter.

According to police, officers were called to Cindy Jo Court Tuesday morning around 7:20 where the baby was taken to Tennova Hospital. She was pronounced dead at 8 a.m.

During their investigation, authorities say they found Christopher Conway, 22, was responsible for the crime. He reportedly later admitted to the assault and the baby’s death.

The Montgomery County jail log lists a Clarksville address for Conway. However, Conway’s Facebook page says he is from Grand Bay.

Conway’s arrest warrant details how the infant was sexually assaulted and her neck was wrapped with a cord, causing her death.

The 22-year-old was booked into the Montgomery County jail Wednesday morning on charges of homicide and aggravated rape of a child. He is being held on a $100,000 bond.

According to a spokesperson with Fort Campbell, Conway is currently enlisted as a medic in the U.S. Army.