Escambia County Commissioner Says Road Infrastructure Needs to Improve

(WKRG) — Escambia County Commissioner Jeff Bergosh says one of the biggest complaints from his constituents involves the roads in his district.

Bergosh says Beulah Road, Eight Mile Creek and Klondike all need to be widened. He says they are so narrow it’s dangerous for drivers.

“One of the things we can do right away is work to make the shoulders better,” Bergosh said. “If we have a little more shoulder on each side that will make it safer. That’s one of the things I’m really going to push for in the next year.”

Kit Boudree lives off Beulah Road. He says improvements to infrastructure are crucial for the growing community.

“It’s two lanes right now and they’re talking about putting in four lanes,” Boudree said. “They’re talking about putting in turn signals and traffic lights which is huge. That would help with the school buses and the traffic flow.”

Bergosh says he’s looking into other ways to fund these projects.

“We’re going to try and leverage it to get as much grant money as we can,” Bergosh said. “Then we can make the dollars go further.”

Bergosh says that grant money could come from The Federal Highway Administration of the state.