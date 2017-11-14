Teen Accused of Beating Stepfather With Golf Club After Fight Over Video Games

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A fight over video games ended with a Florida teenager hitting his stepfather with a golf club and eventually trying to stab him with it, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

The alleged attack happened Monday night at a home on Sand Myrtle Trail in Destin.

The sheriff’s office says 16-year-old Nathan Cole Robertson got into an argument with his mother because she asked him to stop playing a game. An arrest report states the teen was playing a multi-player game and told his mother he could not pause it.

When the mother, identified as Charlette Ashley Schindler, threatened to smash the video game console with a golf club, Robertson grabbed the club and pushed her with it, according to the report.

The report goes on to say, when Robertson’s stepfather stepped in, Robertson hit him with the club several times. Then, when the golf club broke, Robertson tried to stab the stepfather with it, according to the report.

The sheriff’s office says the stepfather, identified as Charles Joseph Schindler II, drove himself to seek medical treatment.

Robertson was taken to a Department of Juvenile Justice facility and charged with felony aggravated battery for the attack on the stepfather and misdemeanor battery for pushing his mother, both domestic violence-related offenses, according to the sheriff’s office.