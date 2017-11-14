SWEET: Cashier Helps Man Count Change at Walmart

CLARKSDALE, Miss. (WKRG) — A Walmart shopper captured a photo of a beautiful moment at the register.

Spring Herbison Bowlin was minding his own business while waiting to check out, when the older gentleman in front of him said “I’m so sorry” as he pulled out pocket change.

Bowlin posted the photo on November 9 with details of the incident on his Facebook page.

He stated, “This gentleman’s items were scanned and he was given the total. He looks apologetically back at me and starts taking handfuls of change out of his pockets. He miscounts and starts to get flustered. Gives me a muttered, ‘I’m so sorry.’ His hands and voice are shaking. This beautiful cashier takes his hands and dumps all the change on the counter and says, ‘This is not a problem, honey. We will do this together.'”

The gentleman continued to apologize to Bowlin and the cashier, but the two reassured him there was no rush and it was okay. After the gentleman left, Bowlin thanked the woman for being patient. She responded, “You shouldn’t have to thank me, baby. What’s wrong with our world is we’ve forgotten how to love one another.”

Bowlin called it a heart-warming moment and said, “I want to be more like her (the cashier).”