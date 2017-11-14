Sheriff: Woman Had Sex with 14-year old, Delivered Baby 9-months Later

MILTON, Florida (WKRG) — A Milton woman has been arrested for allegedly having sex with a 14-year old boy.

According to Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office, an investigation was started on July 28, 2017 on 30-year old Tracie Alexandria Casler.

According to the arrest report, the 14-year old was “messed up” after a Halloween party and went to Casler’s house. The two entered her bedroom and engaged in sexual intercourse that he claims he initiated. He stated he, “was messed up and horny so he put moves on her.” The 14-year old claims that night was the only time it happened.

On July 23, Casler gave birth to a baby. The Florida Department of Children and Families performed a DNA test on the child, the results of that test were redacted from the report.

Casler is charged with Lewd and Lascivious Behavior and is being held on a $30,000 bond.