Seven brands of hoverboards recalled due to fire, explosion hazards

(WIAT) — A major recall has been announced for self-balancing scooters, commonly called “hoverboards,” a popular toy among kids and teens.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recalls from seven different companies.

This comes after the CPSC announced evidence of a LayZ Board brand hoverboard involved in an October fire in Pennsylvania that destroyed one townhome and damaged four others.

This was the second reported house fire involving a LayZ Board brand hoverboard.

The recall was expanded to include several other brands/models as well. All of these recalls are due to a risk of the products smoking, catching fire, and/or exploding. They include:

Smart Balance Wheel Self-Balancing Scooters/Hoverboards

Drone Nerds Self-Balancing Scooters/Hoverboards

Go Wheels Self-Balancing Scooters/Hoverboards

iHoverspeed Self-Balancing Scooters/Hoverboards

iLive Self-Balancing Scooters/Hoverboards

Tech Drift Recalls Self-Balancing Scooters/Hoverboards

Sonic Smart Wheels Self-Balancing Scooters/Hoverboards

Any consumers with hoverboards are urged to see if they are on the recall list and follow the recommendations for refund or replacement of the item.

They are also urged to report any incidents involving the recalled or similar products.

More information on these and other recalls is available at the Consumer Product Safety Commission Recalls website.