Sessions says ‘no reason to doubt’ Moore Accusers

Associated Press Published: Updated:
Attorney General Jeff Sessions acknowledges applause at the Fraternal Order of Police convention Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. Sessions said President Donald Trump will revive a program that provides local police departments with surplus military equipment such as high-caliber weapons and grenade launchers. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Attorney General Jeff Sessions says he has “no reason to doubt” women who have accused Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore of sexual misconduct when they were minors.

Sessions made the comment under questioning Tuesday by Texas Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee. Moore is running for the seat Sessions held until his confirmation earlier this year. But Sessions declined to say whether he thinks Moore should drop out of the race.

Women have accused Moore of groping them when they were teenagers decades ago.

Sessions says that would normally be a case for state prosecutors. But he also says the Justice Department will “evaluate every case as to whether it would be investigated.”

Some Republicans have floated the idea of abandoning Moore and rallying around a write-in candidate, perhaps Sessions, who remains popular in Alabama.

