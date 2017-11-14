Roy Moore in Jackson Alabama Tuesday Night

Jackson, AL (WKRG)

Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore will be making a campaign appearance in Clarke County tonight. Judge Moore is expected to speak at Walker Springs Road Baptist Church tonight. It’s part of the church’s “God Save America Revival Conference.”

This is Moore’s first appearance in the News 5 viewing area since the eve of the primary runoff in Fairhope. This event also meshes well with Moore’s base. Many of Moore’s campaign appearances have been in rural areas and at locations tied to churches or religious institutions.

Moore’s campaign has been dogged in recent days by allegations that he pursued relationships with teenage girls when he was in his 30’s. Moore has flatly denied these allegations and more national Republicans have pulled support.

The service where Moore is expected to speak begins at 7 pm tonight. The church is located at 1200 Walker Springs Rd in Jackson.