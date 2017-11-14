Roy Moore in Jackson Alabama Tuesday Night

By Published:

Jackson, AL (WKRG)

Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore will be making a campaign appearance in Clarke County tonight.  Judge Moore is expected to speak at Walker Springs Road Baptist Church tonight.  It’s part of the church’s “God Save America Revival Conference.”

This is Moore’s first appearance in the News 5 viewing area since the eve of the primary runoff in Fairhope.  This event also meshes well with Moore’s base. Many of Moore’s campaign appearances have been in rural areas and at locations tied to churches or religious institutions.

Moore’s campaign has been dogged in recent days by allegations that he pursued relationships with teenage girls when he was in his 30’s.  Moore has flatly denied these allegations and more national Republicans have pulled support.

The service where Moore is expected to speak begins at 7 pm tonight.  The church is located at 1200 Walker Springs Rd in Jackson.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s