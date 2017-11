BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — People across the central Alabama area from Jefferson County to St. Clair County are reporting hearing a loud boom this afternoon.

Sgt. Self with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office tells us they still don’t know what it was.

St. Clair County EMA is reporting that the loud boom may have resulted from a meteor re-entry, though that information is not confirmed.

