Paul Ryan says Roy Moore “should step aside”

Rebecca Shabad - CBS News Published:
Paul Ryan
FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2016 file photo, House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis. talks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington. Two fresh faces in the Republican Party, Ryan and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, are offering messages of openness and diversity that could answer the GOP establishments increasingly desperate search for an antidote to the loud pronouncements of presidential front-runner Donald Trump. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

(CBS News) – Speaker Paul Ryan said Tuesday that GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore should drop out of the special election race in Alabama.

“He should step aside,” the Wisconsin Republican said at a press conference with House GOP leaders when asked about Moore, who faces allegations of sexual assault and sexual misconduct involving women who were 14 years old and 16 years old at the time.

Ryan said that the allegations “are credible.”

“If he cares about the values and the people who claims to care about, then he should step aside,” he said.

A growing number of GOP senators have withdrawn support for Moore, who has remained defiant amid the accusations and has denied the charges.

Separately, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-California, announced that the House will vote Thursday on the House GOP tax bill.

