MPD: Mom and Kids Forced to Jump From Window During Home Invasion

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are looking for two men who kicked in a woman’s door, forcing her and her children to run for safety and jump out of a window.

MPD says it happened at about 6:30 Friday evening at the Pelican Landing Apartments. The apartments are at 860 West Point Plaza Drive. The woman told police two strange men kicked in her door, and stole her 70-inch flat screen TV. She said one of the men had a knife and ordered her and her children into a back room. When they got into the room, she and her kids jumped out of the window and ran for safety.

News 5’s Hayley Minogue is working on getting more information on how this happened. Look for her story LIVE on News 5 at 6:00.