Mother charged with murder in drowning death of 10-day-old son

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) – A mother has pleaded not guilty to murder in the second degree in connection with the drowning death of her 10-day-old son.

Officers arrived on scene at 31 Locust St. around 2:30 p.m. Monday for the report of an unresponsive baby. The baby, Jeremiah, was immediately transported to Rochester General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Markiya Mitchell, 25, admitted to investigators that she intentionally drowned her son in the bathtub with the purpose of ending his life.

According to the felony complaint, Mitchell filled the tub with 8 to 10 inches of bath water and left him submerged for 1 to 2 hours.

Police say Mitchell has a 7-year-old child who is currently being taken care of by a family member.

Mitchell is being held in Monroe County Jail without bail. She will appear in court Friday at 10:30 a.m. for a preliminary hearing.