Mobile Police: “She came up with this carjacking story.”

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A report sounded a little too familiar to Mobile Police. A woman told investigators someone bumped into the back of her car while she was driving down the road, and when she stopped, two men in the vehicle that hit her stole her car. A few more questions from police, and now that woman is facing charges.

Eurasia Tate is now facing some serious charges, punishable by up to a year behind bars, because police say she filed a false police report.

Tate told police she was carjacked on Wolf Ridge Road. Her vehicle was then involved in a chase in Prichard and found on Spring Hill.

“Working with Prichard police, we were able to identify the person in the vehicle,” said John Barber, Mobile Police. “That person is known to her, that she had actually allowed that person to use the vehicle earlier in the day and that as a way to cover up his identity, she came up with this carjacking story.”

There’s been over 10,000 traffic investigation this year, and only two carjacking reports in the last six month. Mobile police first questioned this story when it mimicked another recent report of a carjacking nearby.

“In this case, we spend time, resources,” said Barber. “Come to find out it was all just a rouse to protect a known subject who was running from the police in Prichard.”

Mobile police are now making an example of this woman, warning others they’re taking this seriously.

“I think it’s extremely important that we make the arrest,” Barber said. “People, understand, you cannot just fabricate a story, have law enforcement come out and investigate it, and nothing happen. So if we can make the case, you’re going to go to jail.”

The man who was driving the car during the pursuit has not been arrested.