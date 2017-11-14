LIVE Traffic Blog

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)

6:10 a.m. We’ve looked good to start off your Tuesday morning commute. Traffic volume is starting to pick up there crossing both directions the Bayway but no areas of concern. Looks like things are moving along nicely. No problems right now through either of the tunnels. Mobile Police and Alabama Highway Patrol continue to be accident-free in Mobile. No problems throughout Baldwin County and on the Panhandle we’re looking good according to Florida Highway Patrol and Pensacola Police.

5:55 a.m. Our Tuesday morning commute continues to look good if you need to take the Bayway or Causeway over the next few minutes. Both directions still rolling along smoothly. No issues along the Eastern Shore or through either of the tunnels. In Mobile so far this morning so good according to Mobile Police and Alabama Highway Patrol. Neither one of work in any accidents to start the day. And We’re looking good right now along the Panhandle, no issues according to Florida Highway Patrol.

5:30 a.m. If your Tuesday morning schedule takes you out on the roadways over the next few minutes, good news; we’re moving along well. No accidents or delays right now on the Bayway or Causeway. Rolling smoothly through both tunnels. No problems in Mobile according to both Mobile Police and Alabama Highway Patrol. No delays along I-65 right now. Through Baldwin County we look good and on the Panhandle, Pensacola Police in Florida Highway Patrol reporting no accidents at this time.

5:06 a.m. Our first check of traffic here on this early Tuesday reveals things are looking good on the roadways right now. No accidents or delays moving across the Bayway or Causeway both directions. Looking good through the tunnels as well. The resurfacing project is cleared there on I-65 Northbound there around Exit 13 they were doing overnight; no more delay there along I-65. Mobile Police and Alabama Highway Patrol reporting no accidents. On the panhandle both Florida Highway Patrol and Pensacola Police also reporting no trouble spots.