LIVE: Roy Moore speaks at a rally in Jackson

JACKSON, Ala. (WKRG) — Roy Moore speaks at Walker Springs Road Baptist Church in Jackson.

The 41st-annual God Save America National Revival Conference is underway, and tonight, the event has a very special guest.

Roy Moore, the Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, is in attendance at the conference in Jackson, Ala. and is scheduled to take the podium tonight.

“I want to take the truth about God to our capital..if it is God’s will. Don’t think that when you stand for the recognition for God that you won’t be attacked”