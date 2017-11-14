Hangout 2018: Kendrick Lamar, The Chainsmokers, The Killers

GULF SHORES, AL (WKRG) — The line-up for the 2018 Hangout Music Festival in Gulf Shores has been announced with headliners Kendrick Lamar, The Chainsmokers and The Killers.
The ninth annual music festival at the Alabama beaches will be held from Friday, May 18 to Sunday, May 20.
Behind the three headliners, there will also be performances by ODESZA, Halsey, Logic, Zedd, Portugal. The Man, St. Vincent, SZA, Foster the People, and more
Hangout is known for it’s laid-back concert atmosphere, with stages on the beach, pools in the VIP areas, and acres of sand where concert-goers relax.
Ticket prices:
3-Day General Admission – $259
3-Day VIP – $1,099
3-Day Super VIP – $1,699
Big Kahuna and Cabanas – Pricing available upon request
Shuttle Passes – $50