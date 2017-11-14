Hangout 2018: Kendrick Lamar, The Chainsmokers, The Killers

J.B. BIUNNO By Published: Updated:

GULF SHORES, AL (WKRG) — The line-up for the 2018 Hangout Music Festival in Gulf Shores has been announced with headliners Kendrick Lamar, The Chainsmokers and The Killers.

The ninth annual music festival at the Alabama beaches will be held from Friday, May 18 to Sunday, May 20.

Behind the three headliners, there will also be performances by ODESZA, Halsey, Logic, Zedd, Portugal. The Man, St. Vincent, SZA, Foster the People, and more

Hangout is known for it’s laid-back concert atmosphere, with stages on the beach, pools in the VIP areas, and acres of sand where concert-goers relax.

Ticket prices:
3-Day General Admission – $259
3-Day VIP – $1,099
3-Day Super VIP – $1,699
Big Kahuna and Cabanas – Pricing available upon request
Shuttle Passes – $50

The Hangout 2018 line-up (as of November 14th) is as follows:
AJR
Alex Lahey
Alice Merton
Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals
Anderson East
Awolnation
Bahamas
Banners
blackbear
Bleachers
Bones
Caroline Rose
Cashmere Cat
Cold War Kids
DeJ Loaf
Foster The People
Galantis
Getter
Goldfish
Greta Van Fleet
Grouplove
Halsey
Hippo Campus
Hotel Garuda
Kasbo
Kendrick Lamar
Lauv
Lil Pump
Logic
Lost Kings
Manchester Orchestra
Mansionair
Max
Melvv
Mikky Ekko
NF
Noname
Nothing But Thieves
ODESZA
Oh Wonder
Poolside
Portugal. The Man
Pussy Riot
R.LUM.R
Ron Gallo
San Holo
Skip Marley
Slightly Stoopid
Son Little
St. Vincent
Sunflower Bean
SZA
Tank And The Bangas
Tash Sultana
The Chainsmokers
The Glorious Sons
The Green
The Killers
The Struts
Welshly Arms
Whethan
Zedd

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s