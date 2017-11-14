Hangout 2018: Kendrick Lamar, The Chainsmokers, The Killers

GULF SHORES, AL (WKRG) — The line-up for the 2018 Hangout Music Festival in Gulf Shores has been announced with headliners Kendrick Lamar, The Chainsmokers and The Killers.

The ninth annual music festival at the Alabama beaches will be held from Friday, May 18 to Sunday, May 20.

Behind the three headliners, there will also be performances by ODESZA, Halsey, Logic, Zedd, Portugal. The Man, St. Vincent, SZA, Foster the People, and more

Hangout is known for it’s laid-back concert atmosphere, with stages on the beach, pools in the VIP areas, and acres of sand where concert-goers relax.

Ticket prices:

3-Day General Admission – $259

3-Day VIP – $1,099

3-Day Super VIP – $1,699

Big Kahuna and Cabanas – Pricing available upon request

Shuttle Passes – $50

The Hangout 2018 line-up (as of November 14th) is as follows:

AJR

Alex Lahey

Alice Merton

Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals

Anderson East

Awolnation

Bahamas

Banners

blackbear

Bleachers

Bones

Caroline Rose

Cashmere Cat

Cold War Kids

DeJ Loaf

Foster The People

Galantis

Getter

Goldfish

Greta Van Fleet

Grouplove

Halsey

Hippo Campus

Hotel Garuda

Kasbo

Kendrick Lamar

Lauv

Lil Pump

Logic

Lost Kings

Manchester Orchestra

Mansionair

Max

Melvv

Mikky Ekko

NF

Noname

Nothing But Thieves

ODESZA

Oh Wonder

Poolside

Portugal. The Man

Pussy Riot

R.LUM.R

Ron Gallo

San Holo

Skip Marley

Slightly Stoopid

Son Little

St. Vincent

Sunflower Bean

SZA

Tank And The Bangas

Tash Sultana

The Chainsmokers

The Glorious Sons

The Green

The Killers

The Struts

Welshly Arms

Whethan

Zedd