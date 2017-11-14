Daphne Police: Bondsman Shoots at Suspect During Rush Hour

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – Daphne Police say a bondsman, 26-year-old James Leroy Sewell of Daphne, fired several shots at a person he was attempting to take into custody. In the process, Mr. Sewell fired 2 to 3 shots at the victim, striking his car once, Daphne Police posted to their Facebook page. The incident occurred on Highway 98 near exit 35 of Interstate 10.

Both of the subjects were located at Walmart by Daphne Police, and Mr. Sewell was arrested for Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Vehicle and 2 counts of Reckless Endangerment.

This is an ongoing investigation and information will be released accordingly.