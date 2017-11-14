Controversial school assignment asked students about ‘trophy wives’ and ‘boy toys’

HOPEWELL, Va. (WFLA) — Parents of middle school students in Virginia are upset over an assignment that they believe was inappropriate.

A quiz given in a Family and Consumer Sciences class asked students about “trophy wives” and “boy toys.”

According to the Associated Press, the quiz began with questions like “What do you call the father of your father?” But some of the “fill in the blank” questions then asked students what you call a married man’s girlfriend and what you call the younger boyfriend of a much older woman.

The superintendent says the teacher found the worksheet on the internet. She also said the assignment was not a part of the approved curriculum.