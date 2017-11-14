Consumer safety group unveils its ‘worst toys’ list

James Swartz, director of World Against Toys Causing Harm, or W.A.T.C.H., displays Nerf’s “Zombie Strike” crossbow during a news conference Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017, in Boston, where the child safety group released its annual holiday list of the 10 most hazardous toys. (AP Photo/Philip Marcelo)

BOSTON (AP) – Fidget spinners, a Wonder Woman “battle sword” and a remote-controlled Spider-Man drone are among the toys topping a consumer safety group’s annual list of worst toys for the holiday season.

World Against Toys Causing Harm, or WATCH, unveiled its top 10 list Tuesday at a Boston children’s hospital.

A Wonder Woman “battle sword” is displayed during a news conference Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017, in Boston, where the child safety group World Against Toys Causing Harm, or W.A.T.C.H., released its annual holiday list of the 10 most hazardous toys. (AP Photo/Philip Marcelo)

A Disney-themed “stacking toy” for infants recalled in August, but still available online, also made the list.

So too did Razor’s “Heel Wheels,” which can transform children’s shoes into roller skates, and “Slackline,” a tightrope-like device meant to be anchored between two trees.

The Toy Association, an industry trade group, dismissed WATCH’s list as “needlessly frightening” because it says all toys sold in the U.S. meet “rigorous” safety standards.

A remote-controlled Spider-Man drone is displayed during a news conference Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017, in Boston, where the child safety group World Against Toys Causing Harm, or W.A.T.C.H., released its annual holiday list of the ten most hazardous toys. (AP Photo/Philip Marcelo)

The nonprofit WATCH has been releasing its list for more than four decades.

