MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Mobile Police and Mobile Fire-Rescue were on the scene of an accident involving an MPD police cruiser on Spring Hill Ave.

Officials say four vehicles were involved in the collision on Spring Hill Avenue in front of Cash America Pawn. The police cruiser would have hit the Pawn shop building if the poles protecting the doors were not there.

Mobile Police say two people were injured, including the officer. Those injures are minor.