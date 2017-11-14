Boy, 3, accidentally shoots himself, is in stable condition

Associated Press Published:

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (AP) – Police say a 3-year-old boy shot and wounded himself after he found a loaded firearm at his Minnesota home.

St. Cloud police say they are looking for the boy’s 28-year-old father who could be facing charges of negligently storing a firearm and being a felon in possession of a gun. Authorities say the boy is in stable condition.

Police were called to the home Monday on a report that a child was bleeding. As officers were responding, they learned that a woman had taken her child to the hospital and that the boy had been shot.

Investigators say the toddler accidentally pulled the trigger on the loaded gun that had been left within his reach.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

