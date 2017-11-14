3 Dead in California Shooting

RED BLUFF, Calif. (AP) – Authorities say 3 dead in shooting in rural Northern California; shooter killed after also wounding kids at school.

In a briefing on scene, a Tehama County Sheriff spokesman said there are at least three people dead and there are at least five crime scenes including Tehama Elementary School.

The shooter was shot and killed by police.

Some students have been medevac’d from the scene, the rest have been moved to a safe location.

The interview was posted by CNN affiliate KHSL.

The Corning Elementary School District says indeed there was a shooting this morning at one of its schools, Rancho Tehama Elementary School. Some people are injured and the school is cooperating with local law enforcement but they have no specific details to divulge.

For guidance: the shooting did not start at the school.

