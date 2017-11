Mobile, AL (WKRG)

Veteran’s Day may have been Saturday but there’s at least one more formal ceremony to honor vets this morning in Mobile. St. Paul’s Episcopal School is holding its annual Veteran’s Day Ceremony from 8:30 to 9:30 this morning. The event is taking place at E.E. Delaney Stadium on the St. Paul’s campus.

Students from Pre K through 12th grade are honoring veterans through presentations and songs. All active duty military and veterans are welcomed to take part.