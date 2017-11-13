Roy Moore Campaign Responds to New Accuser, Calls it a “Witch Hunt”

(WKRG) Roy Moore’s campaign sent out a new statement moments before a press conference with attorney Gloria Allred, and a new accuser was set to happen Monday. The statement r

“Gloria Allred is a sensationalist leading a witch hunt, and she is only around to create a spectacle. Allred was the attorney who claims credit for giving us Roe v. Wade which has resulted in the murder of tens of millions of unborn babies. “We’ve said this before and we’ll say it again: Judge Moore is an innocent man and has never had any sexual misconduct with anyone. This is a witch hunt against a man who has had an impeccable career for over 30 years and has always been known as a man of high character. “Let it be understood: the truth will come forward, we will pursue all legal options against these false claims and Judge Moore will be vindicated.”

NEW YORK (WKRG) — Attorney Gloria Allred will be holding a press conference on Monday in New York with a new accuser of former Alabama Judge Roy Moore.

An Alabama woman claims Roy Moore sexually assaulted her when she was a minor in Alabama. The woman plans to state what she claims Moore did to her without her consent.

WKRG News 5 plans to carry the press conference live on the WKRG Facebook page this afternoon.