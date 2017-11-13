Police: Robertsdale Man Shoots Gun in Home During Argument

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Robertsdale man remains in the Baldwin County Jail Monday night after police say he fired his gun during an argument with his partner.

Joseph Barnett is charged with firing his gun into an occupied home and domestic violence.

Robertsdale Police say it happened Friday night around 8:30 at his home on Pennsylvania Street.

They say he got into an argument with his partner and fired his gun into another room in the house.

Police say no one was injured and they don’t believe the gun was shot in the woman’s direction.

Barnett remains in jail on a $17,500 bond.