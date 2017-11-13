Police: 1 dead in police shooting in Louisiana

Associated Press Published:

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP/WRBZ) – Officials say one person has died in a police shooting in Louisiana.

Baton Rouge Police Department spokesman Sgt. L’Jean McKneely tells The Advocate that a person died Monday night in a shooting at an apartment complex.

According to WRBZ, the shooting was reported at the Palms Apartments in the 5600 block of McClelland Drive around 6:30 p.m. Monday. Baton Rouge police say a BRPD officer shot and killed an individual at the complex.

Reporters on the scene said onlookers were gathering outside the crime tape and yelling at officers.

Trooper Bryan Lee says state police are investigating the incident. No further details were available.

