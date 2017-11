UPDATE 5:51 pm — Pensacola Police say the man is now in custody.

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Police Department is searching for a man who ran from a stolen vehicle Monday afternoon.

The man fled from the vehicle in the area of 17th Ave and Bay Blvd., police say.

Police describe him as a white male wearing a brown jacket, white shirt, and blue jeans.