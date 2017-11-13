NFL player scores emotional TD after couple loses baby due to pregnancy complications

(CBS) — In the Giants verses 49er’s game, SF WR Marquise Goodwin scored on a 83 yrd touchdown pass and then blew a kiss to the sky before he crossed the goal line.
He then knelt in prayer in the end zone as his teammates surrounded him. After the win, Goodwin posted to his Instagram account that he and wife Morgan’s baby boy died Sunday morning because of complications during her pregnancy.
I just wanna thank those who’ve genuinely prayed for @morganakamomo & myself through out this pregnancy. Unfortunately we lost our baby boy due to some complications, and had to prematurely deliver him early this morning around 4am. Although we are hurt, I am grateful for the experience and grateful that God blessed me with a wife as courageous and resilient as Morgan. The pain (physically, mentally, & emotionally) that she has endured is unbelievable. Please Pray for the Goodwin family. 💙👣