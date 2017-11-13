NFL player scores emotional TD after couple loses baby due to pregnancy complications

WKRG Staff Published:
Photo Credit: CBS

(CBS) — In the Giants verses 49er’s game, SF WR Marquise Goodwin scored on a 83 yrd touchdown pass and then blew a kiss to the sky before he crossed the goal line.

He then knelt in prayer in the end zone as his teammates surrounded him. After the win, Goodwin posted to his Instagram account that he and wife Morgan’s baby boy died Sunday morning because of complications during her pregnancy.

