It’s still hurricane season – which means another tropical disturbance! However, it’s not a threat to us.

A disturbance in the tropics associated with an area of low pressure is causing showers and thunderstorms about 500 miles SSW of the Azores. It will continue to move slowly northeastward.

It will likely become a subtropical cyclone in the next few days before fizzling out.

