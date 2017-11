NEW YORK (WKRG) — Attorney Glorida Allred will be holding a press conference on Monday in New York with a new accuser of former Alabama Judge Roy Moore.

An Alabama woman claims Roy Moore sexually assaulted her when she was a minor in Alabama. The woman plans to state what she claims Moore did to her without her consent.

WKRG News 5 plans to carry the press conference live on the WKRG Facebook page this afternoon.