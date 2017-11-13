MPD Issues Warning About Men Trying to Lure Girls in Downtown Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are warning the public about two men who could be trying to lure girls.

According to a Facebook post, detectives were downtown over the weekend telling people to be on the lookout for the two men.

One is a white male with blonde streaks in his hair, the other is a black male who is bald, the post says.

The post goes on to describe the men as between 20-30 years of age. The men are allegedly telling girls they are in the military in an attempt to lure them away and rape them.

It is not known yet if there have been any assault victims.

The Mobile Police Department will release more information during a news conference at 3:30 p.m. Monday. Stay tuned to News 5 for more details.