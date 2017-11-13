Memorial Planned For Unknown Infant Found Dead in 1982

By Published:
funeral flower

COLUMBIANA, Ala. (AP) – Shelby County authorities are planning a memorial service this week for an unidentified infant who was found dead 35 years ago.

The service is Wednesday at Columbiana City Cemetery, where the little girl was buried after being found dead at the county landfill on Nov. 12, 1982.

The child is known only as “Baby Doe” since an investigation failed to identify the baby or her family.

A statement from the sheriff’s office says the case was reopened in 2013, and it’s now under active investigation by the agency’s cold case unit.

The service is being held in part to provide a permanent memorial for Baby Doe. A central Alabama granite company donated a marker.

The sheriff’s office says investigators believe that someone still in the area knows the baby’s identity.

