LIVE Traffic Blog

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)

5:55 a.m. Good morning. Our Monday morning commute begins well on the Bayway and Causeway; both directions looking good right now as traffic volume begins to build heading towards Mobile. Looking good through the tunnels. Mobile Police not on the scene of any accidents. Highway patrol on the scene of an accident where a car hit a mailbox and went off into a ditch there Jeff Hamilton at Grand Bay Wilmer road. But no problems right now coming down I-65 and we’re looking good along the Panhandle start the morning.

