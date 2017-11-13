Iron Bowl 2017 to air on News 5 at 2:30 p.m. CT on Nov. 25

AUBURN, Ala. (WIAT) — The rivalry game between the Tide and Tigers will air this year on CBS!

The Alabama Crimson Tide will face off against the Auburn Tigers on Nov. 25 at 2:30 p.m. You can watch the game here on News 5.

This year’s game should be a good one; Auburn will take on LA Monroe on Nov. 18, and Alabama will play Mercer before they face off in the Iron Bowl; the two teams are coming off wins from this past weekend where Auburn knocked off Georgia, and Alabama narrowly won against Mississippi State.