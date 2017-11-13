“I Tried to Fight Him Off”, Moore Accuser Recalls Alleged Attack

MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) – Speaking from New York and seated next to famed attorney Gloria Allred, Beverly Young Nelson wiped away tears as she described the events on a cold December night in 1977 when she claims Roy Moore attacked her.

As tears ran down her face and her voice cracked, Nelson says Moore offered her a ride home after her waitress shift at the Old Hickory House in Gadsden. “I trusted Mr. Moore because he was the District Attorney”, Nelson stated. She says she accepted his offer of a ride home. Nelson was 16 years old at the time.

She says that instead of getting on the highway, Moore drove the car to the back parking lot of the restaurant and parked between the dumpster and the building. Nelson recalled the scene as “dark and deserted” and she says she became alarmed and asked what he was doing. “Instead of answering my question, Mr. Moore reached over and began groping me and grabbing my breasts”, Nelson said, “I tried to open the car door but he reached over and locked it. I tried to fight him off while yelling for him to stop. But instead of stopping, he began squeezing my neck attempting to force my head into his crotch.”

“I was terrified. He was also trying to take my shirt off. I thought he was going to rape me”, Nelson continued while wiping tears from her face. Beverly Young says that at that point she says Moore told her “You are just a child, I am the District Attorney of Etowah and if you tell anyone about this, no one will ever believe you.”

She says Moore then allowed her to open the car door and she either fell or was pushed out on to the pavement. She says the passenger side door of his car was still open when Moore “burned rubber” out of the parking lot.

Nelson’s allegations come 5 days after Leigh Corfman accused Moore of sexual misconduct in a Washington Post article. Corfman says she was just 14 when Moore, who was in his early 30’s, touched her over her bra and underwear and guided her hand to his crotch.

Roy Moore’s campaign sent out a new statement moments before the press conference:

“Gloria Allred is a sensationalist leading a witch hunt, and she is only around to create a spectacle. Allred was the attorney who claims credit for giving us Roe v. Wade which has resulted in the murder of tens of millions of unborn babies. “We’ve said this before and we’ll say it again: Judge Moore is an innocent man and has never had any sexual misconduct with anyone. This is a witch hunt against a man who has had an impeccable career for over 30 years and has always been known as a man of high character. “Let it be understood: the truth will come forward, we will pursue all legal options against these false claims and Judge Moore will be vindicated.”