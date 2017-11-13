Florida attorney says it’s ‘common knowledge’ Roy Moore pursued high school girls

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – A local attorney and former colleague of U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore of Alabama in the 1980s said it was “common knowledge” that he pursued high school girls.

Teresa Jones is a partner at Sarasota law firm Syprett, Meshad, Resnick, Lieb, Dumbaugh, Jones, Krotec & Westheimer. Her bio on the firm’s website shows she worked as a city attorney in Gadsden, Alabama at the same time Moore was a deputy district attorney in the same county. Moore would have been in his 30s at the time.

The Senate candidate —who already has a long and controversial history—came under intense scrutiny Thursday when four women told the Washington Post he pursued them when they were between the ages of 14 to 18, while he was in his 30s.

“It was common knowledge that Roy dated high school girls,” said Jones. “Everyone we knew thought it was weird. We wondered why someone his age would hang out at high school football games and the mall … but you really wouldn’t say anything to someone like that.”

The most damning accusation in the article comes from Leigh Corfman, who told the Post that Moore sexually touched her in 1979 when she was 14 and he was 32.

CNN also reports a former boyfriend of Corfman’s confirmed she told him the same story when he dated her back in 2009.

Moore denies the allegations, but didn’t entirely dispute dating girls that young in a radio interview with Sean Hannity on Friday.