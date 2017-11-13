Doug Jones Responds to Moore Accusations, Says ‘Moore will be held accountable’

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Democrat in Alabama’s Senate race says that Republican Roy Moore will be “held accountable by the people of Alabama.”

Doug Jones’ campaign issued a Monday statement about the accusations of sexual misconduct being made against Moore. Jones’ campaign is applauding what it calls “the courage” of Moore’s accusers. And it says Moore will be held accountable “by the people of Alabama for his actions.”

The Washington Post reported that Moore, when he was in his 30s, tried to initiate a sexual encounter with a 14-year-old girl and pursued romantic relationships with three other teenagers. A new accuser on Monday said Moore assaulted her when she was a 16-year-old waitress.

Moore has denied any allegations of sexual misconduct.

Moore faces Jones in a Dec. 12 special election.