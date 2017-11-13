Doug Jones Responds to Moore Accusations, Says ‘Moore will be held accountable’

Associated Press Published:

WASHINGTON (AP)  — The Democrat in Alabama’s Senate race says that Republican Roy Moore will be “held accountable by the people of Alabama.”

Doug Jones’ campaign issued a Monday statement about the accusations of sexual misconduct being made against Moore. Jones’ campaign is applauding what it calls “the courage” of Moore’s accusers. And it says Moore will be held accountable “by the people of Alabama for his actions.”

The Washington Post reported that Moore, when he was in his 30s, tried to initiate a sexual encounter with a 14-year-old girl and pursued romantic relationships with three other teenagers. A new accuser on Monday said Moore assaulted her when she was a 16-year-old waitress.

Moore has denied any allegations of sexual misconduct.

Moore faces Jones in a Dec. 12 special election.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s