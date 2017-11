(CNN) — GQ Magazine has named its “Men of the Year” Monday morning.

On the cover is former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick. The magazine named him “Citizen of the Year.” The editors wrote that his act of kneeling during the National Anthem to protest racial injustice and police brutality earned him the honor.

Kaepernick recently filed a grievance against NFL owners, accusing them of colluding to keep him out of the league in retaliation for his outspoken views.