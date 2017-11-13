Auburn places 2 support staff members on leave

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) – Two members of the Auburn basketball support staff have been placed on administrative leave because of an internal investigation into the program.

The school released a statement on Monday saying Jordan VerHulst and Frankie Sullivan are on leave “until further notice based upon the University’s ongoing investigation into the men’s basketball program.”

Auburn hired Birmingham law firm Lightfoot, Franklin and White to review the program after former associate head coach Chuck Person’s September arrest in a national federal investigation of corruption in college basketball.

VerHulst is in his fourth season with the program, including his first as the special assistant to the head coach. Sullivan, who is the video coordinator, has been on coach Bruce Pearl’s staff for three seasons. Sullivan played for Auburn from 2009-13 and was team captain for three seasons.