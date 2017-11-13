Anonymous couple donates red, white and blue baby quilt to veteran’s newborn

WFLA Staff Published:

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WFLA/WTOV) – An anonymous donation for a veteran is keeping his heart and his newborn baby warm.

Charlie Alexander, a Navy veteran, and his wife welcomed their daughter, Oaklyn, into the world over the weekend.

While the family was at the hospital, an anonymous couple dropped off a red, white and blue quilt.

The couple asked nurses to give it to a veteran on Veteran’s Day.

Alexander says he will cherish that day for the rest of his life and wants the couple to know how thankful he is for the patriotic blanket.

