Alligator kills pet dog playing with owners at Florida lake

Associated Press Published:

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) – An alligator killed a pet dog at a lake in Florida.

According to a report by WCJB-TV , Scarlett Dent and her 8-year-old son Easton Lowery were throwing sticks into Newman’s Lake in Gainesville on Saturday. They were playing with their two dogs, Beignet and Blue.

Dent was talking with a neighbor when she heard Easton scream. She said she saw one dog, Beignet, struggling in an alligator’s mouth.

Dent said she tried pulling the dog free, but the alligator pulled it under. The nearly 2-year-old dog wasn’t seen again.

Easton said he saw the alligator “pop up” out of the water. He said he felt lucky that he wasn’t bitten, though he lost a dog he called his “best friend.”

Dent said she reported the incident to Florida wildlife officials.

