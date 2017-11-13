4 killed in 1-94 crash near Detroit; child survives

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after four people were killed in a crash on I-94 near Detroit early Monday morning.

WDIV, the NBC affiliate in Detroit, reports the crash happened around 1 a.m. on eastbound I-94 near 8 Mile Road in St. Clair Shores, northeast of Detroit.

Authorities told WDIV that five people were inside the vehicle. Two men were ejected and found dead on the interstate and two women were found dead inside the SUV.

A toddler did survive the crash. He was able to walk with firefighters before being taken to an area hospital to be examined, WDIV reports.

Michigan State Police said speed and wet weather may have been factors in the deadly crash.

The stretch of I-94 is closed while authorities investigate the crash.