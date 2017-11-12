Search Is On For Two Missing Snorkelers In Florida

By Published:

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (AP) – Authorities are searching for two snorkelers who may have been swept out to sea off Florida’s east coast.

Local news outlets reported Saturday that a person contacted the Coast Guard after seeing two snorkelers holding a boogie board being pushed away from the Fort Pierce Inlet.

The Coast Guard is searching with a helicopter and a boat. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office are also involved in the search.

There was no immediate information on the identities of the snorkelers.

