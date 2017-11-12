Scambuster: Redbox Emails

Redbox has become increasingly popular nowadays and you may not think twice about opening an email from them.

However, these emails are better left alone.

“Pretty much anyone that’s renting movies is renting them from Redbox now,” says Sgt. Keith Miller with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.

And that presents a problem when you get an email like this. It looks like a receipt from Redbox thanking you for your recent purchase. But then you notice, these aren’t the movies you rented. So you think about clicking the “This isn’t me” link in the body of the email. But officials say that’s exactly how the scammers get you.

“Once you click on those links, it opens your device up for intrusion and once that intrusion is completed the scammers, the hackers, the would-be criminals have access to your files, your information, your billing information, credit card numbers on files, things like that,” says Sgt. Miller.

Another way they get you through email is this—what looks to be a rewards program they want you to sign up for. No matter what you click on, the result is always going to be the same. And there are red flags to look out for.

“Out of all the transactions I’ve conducted, I’ve never received an electronic receipt from them. And that email address isn’t associated with my Redbox account.”

Also be wary if an email asks you to verify something. Experts say, if you see a suspicious looking email, the best thing to do is just leave it alone.