Police search for wedding ring lost in Halloween candy bag

Associated Press Published:
(Heather Pelat/Media General)

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) – A Vermont trick-or-treater may have picked up more than candy on Halloween this year.

Police say a woman who lives in South Burlington called them after she says she accidentally dropped her yellow gold and diamond eternity wedding band into a trick-or-treater’s bag.

She said others have reported that someone posted on social media about finding the ring but she couldn’t find the post.

The woman lives in the Butler Farm neighborhood and police are asking parents to check their children’s candy bags if they visited the woman’s neighborhood.

Officials say to contact South Burlington police if parents find anything.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s